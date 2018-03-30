3 women killed in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Redford Township identified

Mia Dorris (left), Raeniquah Watson (center) and Jatia McGough (right) were killed in a rollover crash in Redford Township on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The three women who were killed Thursday in a rollover crash in Redford Township were identified Friday.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on Telegraph Road at West Chicago.

Mia Dorris, 50, was with her 30-year-old daughter, Jatia McGough, and McGough's girlfriend, 22-year-old Raeniquah Watson, when their Kia Optima rolled over several times and hit a light pole.

All three women were killed in the crash. Two women were ejected from the vehicle. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract the third victim from the vehicle.

The women were on their way back to Muskegon after an event in Detroit.

Telegraph Road was closed for hours in both directions between Plymouth and Joy roads for the crash investigation.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control, hitting a sign, rolling down the road and wrapping around a utility pole. The car may have exceeded speeds of 100 mph.

"There was a witness who stated the vehicle passed him at a very high rate of speed. He was driving a semi. We asked him to pull over while we were securing the scene but he didn't stop. If anyone witnessed this vehicle, which is a gray Kia Optima new model, traveling southbound on Telegraph Road near Plymouth Road or at any other point (please contact police)," said Sgt. Duane Gregg.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Redford Township police at 313-387-2551.

