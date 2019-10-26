8 people transported to hospital after multivehicle crash in Detroit

Crash at 7 Mile and Greenfield roads in Detroit on Oct. 25, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Eight people were transported to a hospital after a crash on 7 Mile and Greenfield roads in Detroit.

That intersection was closed while police and investigators worked to clear the scene. Police said one woman suffered broken bones and others sustained head and neck injuries.

Two young children were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police said a tan Chevrolet Yukon operated by a 36-year-old man with a passenger in the vehicle disregarded a red traffic signal at northbound Greenfield Road. He told police his brakes failed, causing his vehicle to collide at the intersection with three other vehicles.

Occupants from all four vehicles involved were transported to a hospital. The passenger of the Yukon is listed in critical condition. The other victims are listed in temporary serious condition.

All four vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.