All lanes of I-696 set to reopen Monday as Restore the Reuther project wraps up

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - It may seem like much longer ago, but it was actually late April of 2018 when the Michigan Department of Transportation began shutting down ramps and lanes along I-696 for the gigantic Restore the Reuther construction project, and now, it appears the project is coming to an end.

For many people, the reopening of eastbound and westbound I-696 next Monday is a reason to celebrate. The headache for residents near the freeway has been traffic overload on their surface streets.

For businesses, like the Ryan Grill and Coney Island at 11 Mile and Ryan roads, the nearly yearlong closure has been a nightmare. On Monday, that nightmare comes to an end.

Westbound lanes have been closed to westbound traffic, with eastbound traffic moved to the westbound side.

Right now, all eastbound traffic has moved back where it belongs. Westbound lanes remain closed while crews remove signs, barriers and pavement markings.

Next Monday, both eastbound and westbound lanes should be open and free of construction.