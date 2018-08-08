EB I-696 in Oakland County to close this weekend for Restore the Reuther project

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The eastbound lanes of I-696 in Oakland County will be closed this weekend as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's Restore the Reuther project.

Eastbound I-696 will be closed from Telegraph Road to I-75 starting at 8 p.m. Friday. The lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Traffic will be detoured onto southbound M-10 to eastbound Davison Freeway, then northbound I-75 to eastbound I-696.

This is the third weekend of closures on this stretch.

There will also be overnight lane closures on westbound I-696 from US-24 to I-275. One lane will remain open at all times.

Eastbound I-696 only has two lanes open from I-75 to Dequindre Road. The ramp to Dequindre Road will remain closed until mid-August for concrete removal and replacement. The ramp is expected to be completed and reopened after eastbound traffic is shifted across the median to the new pavement.

Westbound I-696 remains closed from I-94 to Dequindre Road through the fall.

For more information, visit MovingMacomb.org.

