Biohazard spill forces lane closures on NB M-39 near Luana Ave. in Allen Park, police say

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Police in Allen Park are advising people to avoid northbound M-39 near Launa Avenue due to a biohazard spill.

Police said Wednesday morning that traffic on northbound M-39 (Southfield Road) was restricted to right lane only after a biohazard spill. Officials said that cleanup and lane closures are expected to last several hours, until 12 p.m. or later.

The Allen Park Police Department posted a photo of the spill to their Facebook page.

MDOT and Wayne County officials were on site, according to police.

