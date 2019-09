FERNDALE, Mich. - A car struck a railroad bridge overpass Tuesday morning along westbound 8 Mile Road between John R and Woodward Avenue.

Westbound 8 Mile Road is now closed at John R and is expected to remain closed for several hours this morning while officers are conducting a crash investigation.

It appears only one vehicle was involved in this crash.

It's not clear how serious injuries may be.

