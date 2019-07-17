Crash involving 20 to 30 vehicles closed WB I-96 at Kensington Road for several hours

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-96 was closed around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kensington Road due to a multivehicle crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Officials said between 20 and 30 vehicles were involved and that low visibility and speed were factors. Six people were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
HEADS UP-WB 96 near Kensington has multi-vehicle crashes! Avoid multi-mile back up. Exit WB 96 to Grand River or better yet, use WB M14 to NB 23 and big delays.- — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 16, 2019
