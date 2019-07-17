Traffic

Crash involving 20 to 30 vehicles closed WB I-96 at Kensington Road for several hours

6 transported to hospital for minor injuries

By Kayla Clarke

Officials said between 20 and 30 vehicles were involved in a crash on I-96. (WDIV) July 16, 2019 at 8:49 p.m.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-96 was closed around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kensington Road due to a multivehicle crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Officials said between 20 and 30 vehicles were involved and that low visibility and speed were factors. Six people were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

 

