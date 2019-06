DETROIT - An investigation is underway after a Detroit police SUV was involved in a crash Friday morning on southbound I-75 near Clay Street.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on the freeway early in the morning. The two officers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The police SUV caught fire after the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Michigan State Police.

