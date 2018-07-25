Eastbound I-696 to be closed this weekend between Telegraph (US-24) and I-75

DETROIT - A stretch of I-696 that was supposed to be closed for construction earlier this month is expected to officially close this weekend.

Eastbound I-696 between Telegraph Road (US-24) and I-75 is shutting down at 8 p.m. Friday for repair work. The closure is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday. This work was previously canceled due to weather conditions.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said this stretch of eastbound I-696 has had weeknight lane closures for saw cutting in preparation for the weekend closure to remove and replace some concrete sections and other repairs.

Crews will begin closing the entrance ramps to eastbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-75 starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

The suggested detour is southbound M-10 to eastbound Davison Freeway, then northbound I-75 to eastbound I-696.

Westbound I-696 remains closed in Macomb County from I-94 to Dequindre Road through the fall. Westbound I-696 is open in Oakland County from Dequindre Road to I-275 with lane closures and eastbound I-696 remains open in Macomb county.

