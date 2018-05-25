Eastbound I-94 reopens at Southfield Freeway after fatal motorcycle crash

Eastbound I-94 was closed at Southfield Freeway due to a deadly crash May 25, 2018. (WDIV)

Eastbound I-94 has reopened at Southfield Freeway (M-39) after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

State police said a box truck struck a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist tried to cut between the box truck and semi truck, but was not able to clear the box truck.

The motorcyclist, who state police identified as a 32-year-old man from Taylor, was killed instantly.

The semi truck driver stopped at the scene, but the box truck driver did not stop, state police said.

State police are searching for that box truck. It is white and may have damage to the right rear corner, police said.

Anyone with information on this crash needs to contact state police at 734-287-5000.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.