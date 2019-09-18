EB I-94 to close from Michigan Avenue to I-75 in Detroit this weekend

DETROIT - Eastbound I-94 will be closed from Michigan Avenue to I-75 in Detroit this weekend for road and bridge work, officials said.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The right lane of westbound I-94 will be closed from Junction Street to Livernois Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The right and center lanes will also be closed along that stretch over the weekend.

MDOT crews are closing the freeway to repair pavement and bridges along the stretch.

Crews will work to resurface eastbound I-94 from Wyoming Avenue to Second Avenue and continue structure repair on the railroad bridge east of Livernois Avenue, MDOT officials said.

The westbound lane closure is for crews to work on the railroad bridge.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound Michigan Avenue to northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard to northbound I-75 and back on eastbound I-94.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.