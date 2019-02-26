Emergency road repairs underway on SB Southfield Freeway ramp to EB I-96

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Emergency road repairs on the southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Eastbound I-96 are due to a five-foot hole in the road and the work could disrupt the morning commute.

Crews have blocked the entrance ramp as it's unsafe to travel on. They worked late Monday night to make sure nobody tried to enter the ramp. State police positioned themselves along the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway as MDOT crews prepared for emergency road repairs.

MDOT said the work is essential to make sure no one gets injured and said the problem was much bigger than just a pothole.

MDOT insists the stretch of road has seen its share of patch work, but the repair needed Monday is far beyond a quick fix. The rebars are visible, which is part of the reason repairs are expected to spill over into Tuesday morning's rush hour.

