Family, friends mourn man killed in crash at 7 Mile, Van Dyke in Detroit

DETROIT - Family and friends are mourning the loss of two men killed in a crash Sunday morning on Detroit's east side.

Video captured the incident at 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Street about 2 a.m. Sunday. A Dodge Challenger crossed through the intersection and plowed underneath a semi truck.

Family members said the passenger was Rickey Brown, who was an up-and-coming rap artist. There was a gathering Sunday night to honor Brown.

"Rickey was outspoken and a get-up-and-go kind of guy," said Jocelyn Cleary, his aunt. "He loved his rap and he loved the things that he did."

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time. However, people on the scene of the crash said the driver who died was reportedly a father of five. No other injuries were reported.

Detroit police and emergency medical services had to deal with crowd control while also trying to get the two men out of the car.

The semi truck driver had a green light. He was not injured in the crash.

