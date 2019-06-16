Vehicle pinned under semi truck in horrific Detroit crash that killed 2 men

DETROIT - Police are investigating a crash on Detroit’s east side that killed two men around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of Van Dyke Street and 7 Mile Road.

Footage of the scene showed what was left of the white Dodge Charger that ended up pinned under a semi truck. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

In a separate incident, a deadly crash on Detroit's east side happened late Saturday night.

Police say a driver lost control at the exit ramp of eastbound I-94 and Chene Street. The vehicle went airborne and the driver was thrown from the car and died. There were two other passengers in the car. Their condition is unknown, police said.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.