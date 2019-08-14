I-69 shut down in Lapeer County due to power line problem

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - Both directions of I-69 have been shut down in Lapeer County due to a power line problem, police said.

The highway is closed between Wilder Road and M-24 in Imlay City, according to authorities.

Traffic will be diverted to M-24, through Imlay City and back to Wilder Road, police said.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area during the closure, which is expected to last for six hours.

No additional details about the power line problem were released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.