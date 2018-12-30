I-696 construction to take winter break on Jan. 7, construction will finish in spring

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Normal traffic operations will be restored now that work has progressed to safely reopen I-696, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

A timeline of events was released Sunday detailing what needs to happen to hit the Jan. 7, 2019, reopening.

On Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., only two eastbound lanes will be open and exits to Groesbeck Highway and Dequindre and Mound roads will intermittently close. Additionally, northbound and southbound ramps to I-696 from I-75 will be closed.

After 3 p.m., crews will begin removing temporary traffic control equipment.

From Thursday to Jan. 7, 2019, crews will begin preparing westbound I-696 to return to normal traffic operations. Pavement markings will be replaced, traffic control devices will be removed and there will be lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94.

MDOT said construction isn't complete yet, but the project -- which started in April -- will have to stop during before any major winter weather comes in and will pick up again in spring.

