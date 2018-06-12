Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge work: Here's what you need to know

DETROIT - I-94 in Detroit will close for bridge work this weekend.

Weather permitting, contracting crews will be setting bridge beams at the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) overpass starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 15.

This work will require closing I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-75 for the weekend. All lanes of the freeway are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 18.

Detour information

During this closure, westbound through-traffic will be detoured to westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to southbound I-75 and back to westbound I-94. Westbound I-94 will have one lane open to Conner Avenue for local access.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on I-75 to eastbound M-102 and back to eastbound I-94.

Ramps

All ramps along eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between Conner Avenue and I-75. In addition, the following ramps will also be closed and reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, June 18:

Eastbound I-96 to eastbound I-94,

Northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94,

Northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound I-94, and

All entrance ramps from Nine Mile Road to Chalmers Street to westbound I-94.

Crews will begin closing all surface street ramps at 7 p.m., with freeway-to-freeway interchange ramps closures beginning at 9 p.m.



