WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An intersection in Waterford Township closed Saturday night after about 30 gallons of gasoline was spilled onto the road.

According to authorities, a fuel truck carrying 8,700 gallons overturned at Telegraph Road and Dixie Highway.

The intersection has been closed off while hazmat crews clean up the spill.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

