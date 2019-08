Consumers Energy will be making the repairs and the road is expected to reopen later Monday. (WDIV)

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A private contractor has hit a gas main causing Kern Road to close just north of Silverbell Road in Orion Township, according to the Road Commission for Oakland County.

Consumers Energy will be making the repairs and the road is expected to reopen later Monday. Kern Road is a detour for the Adams and Gunn roads closure and motorists will need to seek an alternate route.

Stay with Local 4 for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.