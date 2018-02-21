Macomb County announces $10M project to resurface stretch of Mound Road this summer

Macomb County announced a project to resurface one of its main roads by the end of this year.

This summer, Mound Road will be completely resurfaced from 14 Mile to 18 Mile Roads in both directions for a total cost of $10.2 million. The funding is 80 percent federal, 10 percent city and 10 percent county funding.

The resurfacing will be completed by the end of 2018.

“I am proud to see our County and City officials coming together to swiftly address the issues on Mound Road within 2018,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “We know Mound’s condition is a huge detriment to our City, so it’s crucial this project is completed this year. Mound Road is such a highly trafficked thoroughfare in the region; those passing through Sterling Heights deserve to have a safe, smooth drive."

This improvement is expected to last at least five years until the funding for the complete reconstruction can be secured in the amount of $217 million.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.