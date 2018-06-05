Macomb County gets $97 million in federal funds to fix Mound Road

Macomb County has been awarded $97 million in federal funding to make upgrades to Mound Road.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow's office made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, noting $217 million is needed to rehabilitate Mound Road.

“Repairing Mound Road is not only critical to public safety but is also vital for commerce and Southeast Michigan’s defense corridor,” said Senator Stabenow. “I have worked closely with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and local officials to urge Secretary Chao to provide the funding that is needed to repair this road. Our efforts demonstrate, once again, that when we work together, we can get things done for Michigan families.”

“This grant award is significant for two reasons. First, it provides us with the needed funding to invest in our region's number one need: fixing our infrastructure," said County Executive Mark A. Hackel. "It also strengthens Macomb County's position as a leader in mobility."

Mound Road is more than 30 years old and is home to more than 81,000 jobs in various industries.

“Macomb County is home to world-class innovators, manufacturers and workers, and we need world-class infrastructure to match. Today’s announcement will help transform Mound Road from a pothole-ridden road to a modernized transportation corridor,” said Senator Peters, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. “I was proud to support this federal investment that will improve critical infrastructure used daily by thousands of Michiganders and incorporate 21st century technologies to prepare for future automotive innovation.”

