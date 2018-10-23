Man dies after being ejected during rollover crash on I-94 near Cadieux in Detroit

The scene of a deadly rollover crash on westbound I-94 at Cadieux Road in Detroit on Oct. 22, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was killed Monday night in a violent rollover crash on westbound I-94 near Cadieux Road in Detroit.

Witnesses said the man was ejected from a rolling vehicle, then struck by another vehicle on the freeway.

The man was driving alone when his vehicle struck another vehicle about 8:30 p.m., causing his to roll, witnesses said. Michigan State Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The woman driving the other vehicle left the scene of the crash. However, witnesses said she left her purse on the freeway under an overpass.

No other injuries were reported.

Westbound I-94 was shut down at Moross Road until about 1:45 a.m.

