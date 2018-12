A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a vehicle Dec. 20, 2018 at Mack Avenue and Conner Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash on the city’s east side.

A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning at Mack Avenue and Conner Street.

That intersection is closed for the investigation.

It's not known what type of vehicle police are searching for.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.