Detroit police look through surveillance video after man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run

DETROIT - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man on Detroit's east side.

A man in a wheelchair was struck by the vehicle early Thursday morning at Mack Avenue and Conner Street.

ORIGINAL: Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash at Mack, Conner in Detroit

Tony Lee knew the victim and knew he used a wheelchair to get around.

"I couldn't believe it, it was disbelief," Lee said. "I'm keeping myself from breaking down because that man, he was there for me at times."

Lee said the victim would often pay people to help push him across the street safely.

"You try to give him his money and he won't let you take no for an answer. I really wish I was there to push him out of that situation," Lee said.

It's possible the victim was on his way to Capuchin Soup Kitchen down the street. Herbert Jones had seen him there the night before.

"We were talking at the table, joking and laughing," Jones said.

Police are still trying to track down the driver of the vehicle that killed the victim.

"I would hope that you turn yourself in, or at least let somebody know what happened," Jones said.

Police are searching through surveillance video for more answers in the victim's death.

"That was a good man, so he's going to be missed."

