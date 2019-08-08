Maple Road to close under I-75 in Oakland County this weekend for bridge demolition

TROY, Mich. - Maple Road will be closed under I-75 in Oakland County this weekend while crews demolish the northbound I-75 bridge.

Crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation will close both directions of Maple Road under the bridge at 10 p.m. Friday. Maple Road will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, officials said.

The northbound I-75 freeway bridge over Maple Road is set to be demolished, MDOT officials said.

Both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the southbound side of the freeway. The sides are separated by a temporary concrete barrier. The configuration will remain in place until late November, officials said.

The Maple Road closure is not expected to affect traffic on I-75.

Drivers on eastbound Maple Road will be detoured to Stephenson Highway and Big Beaver and John R roads. Westbound drivers will be detoured to John R and 14 Mile roads and Stephenson Highway.

Crews will close the northbound I-75 exit ramp to 14 Mile Road at 5 a.m. Monday to allow crews to rebuild the ramp, MDOT officials said.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be directed to take exit 67 to northbound Rochester Road, then eastbound Big Beaver Road, then southbound John R Road back to 14 Mile Road.

The $224 million I-75 modernization project involves reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing aesthetics and continuing construction of an additional travel lane between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road, according to MDOT officials.

