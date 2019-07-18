MDOT officials hold open house in Madison Heights about phase 3 of I-75 revamp

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - When it comes to road construction in Michigan, it's never about "When will it end?" but "Where will it go next?"

Residents are learning more about the third phase of the big I-75 revamp project. Madison Heights is expected to see the brunt of it.

"I have had appointments that take me three hours to get to, and normally it would take like 45 minutes to an hour," Jerry Simpson said about the construction.

"We're going to be kicking off segment three of the I-75 modernization next month," Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Rob Morosi said.

Segment three will work on another 5.5 mile stretch impacting Royal Oak, Hazel Park and Madison Heights

"It's a full rebuild, bridge replacements, brand-new pavement, everything brand-new from 8 Mile Road up to 13 Mile Road," Morosi said.

MDOT officials held an open house at the Madison Heights Public Library this afternoon to inform the community about the project

"A lot of times, the public has a much different perspective than we do and we learn things," Morosi said. "You're going to see a lot of construction traffic so we just wanted to obviously share the details."

