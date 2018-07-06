MDOT releases I-696 construction progress report; project at 25 percent completion

MDOT released some progress reports on the work bring done on I-696 in Oakland and Macomb counties.

Macomb County Progress

Good progress is being made on the work along WB I-696 throughout Macomb County. Placement of the new base course and concrete surface is continuing, new valley gutter construction has begun, and the new freeway shoulders will start going in next week.

In traffic news - a change in traffic operations was made recently to improve traffic flow on the WB I-696 Service Drive. Couzens Avenue over I-696 is now CLOSED with traffic detoured by way of John R Road.

Oakland County Progress

This past weekend, June 29th-July 2nd was the last full freeway closure on WB I-696 between Dequindre Road and US-24 (Telegraph Road) as concrete pavement repairs and drainage structure repairs in this segment have been completed.

Crews are planning to move to the next segment on WB I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275/M-5 the weekend of July 13th-15th, weather permitting. Nightly lane closures for asphalt joint repairs on WB I-696 will resume the week of July 9th and drainage improvements continue with intermittent daily shoulder closures on EB and WB I-696 between Telegraph Road and I-275/M-5.



