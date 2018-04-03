MDOT to resurface 11 miles of I-96 in Ingham, Livingston Counties beginning April 8

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will invest about $14 million to resurface 11 miles of I-96 from M-52 to M-59 in both Livingston and Ingham Counties.

The work begins this Sunday, April 8, and is expected to be completed by November.

MDOT also daily work will happen overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. From April 1 through July 4, major work will happen day and night on a selected four weekends to avoid holidays and other major events.

Single-lane closures are expected in one direction at a time during work hours. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

The closest cities to this project include Fowlerville, Webberville and Howell.

A map of the project can be seen by clicking here.

