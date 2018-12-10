Most Michigan rest areas along highways will stay open all year

DETROIT - Most of Michigan's rest areas are open this winter so travelers have a place to stop for a break year-round.

The state has 77 rest areas. The Transportation Department says all will be open, except five seasonal sites.

Closed rest areas are locked and winterized, with exit and entrance lanes blocked. Drivers will also see "Closed Until Spring" signs posted.

The closed sites are:

St. Ignace rest area on southbound Interstate 75 in Mackinac County

Ludington rest area on northbound U.S. 31 in Mason County

Topinabee rest area on northbound I-75

Hebron rest area on southbound I-75 in Cheboygan County

Hart rest area on southbound U.S. 31 in Oceana County

They will reopen on April 24.

