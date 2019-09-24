Motorcycle crash on I-75 injures 2

A motorcycle involved in a crash on northbound I-75 in Springfield Township on Sept. 23, 2019. (WDIV)

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Northbound I-75 was closed Monday afternoon in Oakland County while police investigated a motorcycle crash that left two people injured, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were assisting with a funeral escort to the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly when a motorcyclist in the funeral procession lost control and crashed, police said.

Emergency medical officials were called to the scene to treat two people who were on the motorcycle, according to authorities.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Dixie Highway was the closest exit to the closure, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.