A gravel hauler overturned Sept. 10, 2019, on I-75 near Sibley Road in Brownstown Township. (WDIV)

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Northbound I-75 is down to one lane at Sibley Road due to an overturned gravel hauler, officials said.

The gravel hauler crashed and came to rest on its side around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities. The closure is in Brownstown Township.

It's unclear how long the lanes will be closed.

No additional information about the crash has been released.

Here's aerial video of the scene:

