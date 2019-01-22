Northbound I-75 reopens after urgent repairs, crews to return Tuesday morning

TROY, Mich. - Police received multiple reports of damaged cars which forced them to shut down a 10-mile stretch of I-75 in Troy for nearly six hours so crews could work to repair the road.

Northbound I-75 from I-696 to Square Lake Road was closed Monday afternoon until before 10 p.m. Crews are expected to return Tuesday morning to continue working on the road.

"I'm driving and I felt something hit and I couldn't get over because traffic all around me, and next thing I know, the tire was gone," Gregory Jones, who drives a limo for Swanson Funeral Home, said.

Police departments in Troy, Royal Oak and Madison Heights reported multiple calls.

Bell Tire off 11 Mile Road and I-75 also said there was a constant flow of people facing car troubles, like flat tires.

