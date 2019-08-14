Northbound I-75 to close intermittently at Long Lake Road overnight

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews will intermittently close northbound I-75 for 15-minute periods during the overnight hours on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Northbound I-75 will have intermittent 15-minute full closures at Long Lake Road overnight on Thursday, Aug. 15.

These intermittent closures are needed for setting bridge beams at Long Lake Road and will begin at 10 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. the following morning.

Over the weekend, both directions of Rochester Road will be closed under I-75 for bridge demolition starting Friday night and ending Monday morning.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, both directions of Rochester Road will be closed under I-75 for the demolition of the northbound I-75 bridge over Rochester Road. The posted detour for both directions of Rochester Road will include Maple, Livernois and Big Beaver roads. Both directions of Rochester Road will open by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Traffic on I-75 will not be impacted by this closure.

This $224 million project involves reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of an additional travel lane between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

