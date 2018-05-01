Northbound US-23 closed at I-96 due to semi truck fire

The northbound lanes of US-23 are closed at I-96 after a roadside fire.
All northbound lanes are closed at Exit 60.
Authorities extinguished a semi truck fire and it appears the fire spread to grass along the highway.
A Red Flag Warning was issued across southeast Michigan due to high winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures.
