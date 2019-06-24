Oakland County drivers continue to deal with construction nightmare in Troy

TROY, Mich. - It's been a tough year for drivers dealing with construction in Metro Detroit, and no area has been affected more than Troy.

From freeway work to construction on surface streets, Troy commuters are having a hard time getting around.

"Now I have to go down Rochester, then to Stephenson Highway, then get on 12 Mile, then get on the freeway, then there's construction on Stephenson, so that's down to one lane," Oakland County driver Rashaun Jhons said.

Everywhere drivers look around Troy they see orange barrels blocking lanes and slowing down traffic.

"What we're seeing is a heavy emphasis in Oakland County this year through the partnerships of the state, county and local level," Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman Rob Morosi said.

One lane is blocked until November at 14 Mile and Long Lake roads near I-75.

Wattles Road and the I-75 on and off ramps to and from Crooks Road are closed until the middle of August.

I-75 through Troy has only two lanes open in both directions, which Morosi said is the root of the construction problem in the city.

"So it's an eight-and-a-half mile stretch," Morosi said. "That's a very long stretch of the highway to work on at one time and it obviously impacts the local system."

Many drivers have decided to stop using the freeway.

"I'm avoiding I-75," Oakland County driver Greg Estrada said. "I'm kind of cutting through."

Drivers said they find themselves stuck in traffic on their alternate routes, as well. It's been a difficult summer for drivers, but the roadwork couldn't wait any longer, officials said.

"We're looking at I-75 bridges that are 50 years old, original pavement that was deteriorating," Jhons said. "We need to get in there and take care of it to keep drivers safe."

The main cause of the frustration is the I-75 project. Some relief will come in November when they wrap up the first phase for the winter.

All lanes will reopen until they start the second phase next spring.

