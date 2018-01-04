Oakland County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash on Tienken Road in Rochester Hills

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a car Jan. 4, 2017 on Tienken Road in Rochester Hills. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Tienken Road in Rochester Hills.

The deputy was outside his patrol car when he was struck by another vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy was responding to another car crash about 7:40 a.m. in front of Rochester Adams High School on Tienken Road east of Adams Road. Then a second crash happened. The deputy was responding to that second crash when he was struck by a passing car.

West Tienken Road is closed in both directions between Adams Road and Oxford West due to the crash investigation.

The 50-year-old deputy is a 17-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He is assigned as a school liaison deputy at Rochester Adams High School.

