Off-duty Detroit police officer, woman killed in crash on Woodward near State Fair

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit police officer and a woman were killed in a crash Thursday morning on Woodward Avenue at the State Fair intersection.

An 11-year-old girl in the backseat was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

The vehicle hit a pole when it was traveling about 40 mph on northbound Woodward Avenue. The crash happened about 3:30 a.m.

The 27-year-old off-duty officer was driving the vehicle. He was with either his wife or girlfriend and his 11-year-old daughter.

"Right now it's under investigation," said Detroit police Cpt. Darrell Patterson. "We don't know exactly what happened. We do have a witness who saw the accident ... he said the car didn't seem like it was speeding."

Northbound Woodward Avenue was closed at State Fair for the crash investigation. Investigators were working to reconstruct the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.