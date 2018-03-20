Traffic

Only left lane open on southbound I-75 at I-94 in Detroit after semi hits overpass

Drivers urged to find alternate route

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Traffic is moving slowly on southbound I-75 in Detroit after a semi truck slammed into an overpass.

Only one lane is open on southbound I-75 at I-94 after the accident. MDOT said only the left lane will be open until further notice.

Crews are on the scene to check for structural damage on the Warren bridge. The overpass and connecting ramps may be closed until safety checks are complete.

MDOT said crews will be working for several hours and urged drivers to use M-10 or Woodward. 

MDOT said the signs will likely need to be replaced. There are no reports of injuries to the driver, although an MDOT worker sustained minor injuries while inspecting damage.

Check back for updates.

