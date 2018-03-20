Only left lane open on southbound I-75 at I-94 in Detroit after semi hits overpass

DETROIT - Traffic is moving slowly on southbound I-75 in Detroit after a semi truck slammed into an overpass.

Only one lane is open on southbound I-75 at I-94 after the accident. MDOT said only the left lane will be open until further notice.

Crews are on the scene to check for structural damage on the Warren bridge. The overpass and connecting ramps may be closed until safety checks are complete.

MDOT said crews will be working for several hours and urged drivers to use M-10 or Woodward.

MDOT said the signs will likely need to be replaced. There are no reports of injuries to the driver, although an MDOT worker sustained minor injuries while inspecting damage.

HEADS UP!- SB 75 from 94 to Warren, ONLY LEFT LANE OPEN into evening. Semi hit Warren bridge. Bridge is safe & lanes blocked to remove fwy sign weighing thousands of pounds. Traffic heading into Detroit tonight, use SB M-10 or M1/Woodward. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 20, 2018

UPDATE: Only Left Lane Open SB I-75 after I-94 until further notice. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 20, 2018

Right now only the left lane is open SB I-75 after I-94 due to a semi striking a sign that was attached to the Warren Bridge over I-75. There are no injuries due to the crash, however an MDOT worker was hurt while inspecting the bridge for damage. EMS responding as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/KWoSb33XmK — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 20, 2018

