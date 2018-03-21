Southbound I-75 closed at I-94 in Detroit as crews fix bridge hit by truck

DETROIT - Southbound I-75 is closed at I-94 to allow the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to remove the outside beam of the Warren Avenue bridge, which was struck by a semi truck Tuesday afternoon.

The full closure of southbound I-75 went into effect about 6:20 a.m. and and is expected to last through Wednesday afternoon.

"We would never pick a time like this if we could," said Dian Cross, MDOT spokeswoman. "We do everything to never do construction unless something is an emergency. Bridges -- you don't want to risk that, and you certainly don't want traffic driving underneath it."

In addition to the southbound I-75 closure, eastbound and westbound I-94 ramps to southbound I-75 also will close.

Moreover, northbound I-75 from Mack Avenue to I-94 will have the left lane closed. During the project, Warren Avenue over I-75 will remain open.

The southbound I-75 service drive Warren Avenue cross over to the northbound I-75 service drive closure will remain in place.

Alternate routes include M-10, M-1 (Woodward Avenue), Gratiot Avenue and Grand River Avenue.

