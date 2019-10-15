Person of interest wanted in fatal Sterling Heights pedestrian hit-and-run

Sterling Heights police said this man is a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Oct. 13 on Dequindre Road. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police have released images of a person of interest and vehicle sought in connection to a deadly hit-and-run this past weekend in Sterling Heights.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene about 7:35 p.m. Sunday on Dequindre Road, north of 16 Mile Road (Metro Parkway). Police said the Jeep Cherokee fled the scene in an unknown direction.

On Tuesday, the Sterling Heights Police Department released surveillance images of a man who they are calling a person of interest. They also released pictures of the Jeep.

Sterling Heights police said a man and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee are believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run Oct. 13, 2019 on Dequindre Road. (WDIV)

Police said an initial investigation revealed the victim crossed Dequindre Road from a plaza on the west side and was struck by a northbound vehicle as he attempted to get to the east side. The area of the incident was unlit and without a pedestrian crosswalk, police said.

Evidence left at the scene from the suspect vehicle indicated that it was a 2017 or 2018 black Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck the victim and then left the scene, police said.

Dequindre Road north of Metro Parkway was closed to traffic for about 3 hours.

If anyone saw what happened or has any information on this deadly hit-and-run, they need to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2920.