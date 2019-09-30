Rebuilding of northbound I-75 ramps to Big Beaver Road begins Sept. 30

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Weather permitting, crews will close the northbound I-75 ramp to Big Beaver Road at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, for reconstruction.

During the ramp closure, northbound traffic will be directed to use the Corporate Drive/Crooks Road exit ramp.

A detour will be posted for drivers back to Big Beaver Road. Currently, all I-75 traffic is using the southbound side of the freeway between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway with temporary exits for northbound drivers at 14 Mile Road, Big Beaver Road and Corporate Drive/Crooks Road.

The ramp reconstruction is expected to take 30 days.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, crews will close both directions of Big Beaver Road under I-75 to set bridge beams on the northbound side of the freeway.

I-75 traffic will not be impacted at this time. During the closure of Big Beaver Road, the suggested alternate route uses Livernois, Maple and Crooks roads. Big Beaver Road will reopen to traffic under I-75 at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

This $224 million project involves reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of an additional travel lane between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

