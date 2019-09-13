I-75 construction: Here's what to expect next

More changes are coming along I-75 in Oakland County for your weekend commute.

The changes impact Segment 3 of the construction project -- that's I-75 from 8 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road.

Starting Saturday, crews will replace the current southbound I-75 right-lane closure with a continuous left-lane closure in both directions.

The continuous I-75 single-lane closures will occur between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads.

Ongoing work will allow for a traffic shift next spring and is expected to wrap up in late October.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, he lane restrictions are needed for crews to construct temporary median crossovers for an eventual traffic shift next spring. In 2020, all I-75 traffic will be on the southbound side of the freeway between 11 Mile and 8 Mile roads with two lanes open in each direction separated by a temporary concrete barrier. This will allow for the rebuilding of the northbound lanes from 8 Mile Road to I-696, along with all northbound ramps, retaining walls and portions of the northbound service drive.

