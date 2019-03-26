I-94 closed this weekend between Conner, I-75 in Detroit for bridge demolitions

DETROIT - Both directions of I-94 will be closed this weekend between Conner Road and I-75 in Detroit.

The French Road and Concord Street overpasses are being replaced this year.

Work to demolish the overpasses will require a full weekend closure starting Friday night.

The weekend closure is between Conner Road and I-75.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Tuesday that this stretch of the interstate will need to be shut down to traffic starting at 9 p.m. Friday to allow crews to demolish the French Road and Concord Street overpasses.

All lanes of the freeway are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 1, MDOT said. As always, the work is weather-permitting.

The overpasses are being rebuilt as part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

Suggested detours

During this closure, westbound through-traffic is advised to take westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75 and back to westbound I-94. Westbound I-94 will remain open to Conner Road for local access. Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on I-75 to eastbound M-102 and back to eastbound I-94.

MDOT said all ramps along eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between Conner Road and I-75. In addition, the following ramps will be closed and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 1:

Eastbound I-96 to eastbound I-94

Northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94

Northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound I-94

All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Nine Mile Road to Chalmers Street.

All surface street ramps will begin closing at 7 p.m.; freeway-to-freeway interchange ramps will begin closing at 8 p.m.

