Updated I-75 construction in Oakland County schedule released by MDOT

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The next phase of a project to reconstruct parts of I-75 in Oakland County started Saturday morning.
This phase involves rebuilding more than 8 miles of I-75 between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.
A single-lane closure of southbound I-75 has already started. The remaining work, originally planned for this weekend, has been delayed to later in the week.
On Wednesday after 9 a.m., crews will begin to close the following southbound ramps:
- Entrance ramp from eastbound Big Beaver Road
- Entrance ramp from westbound Big Beaver Road
- Entrance ramp from Rochester Road
- Exit ramp to eastbound 14 Mile Road
These ramps will remain closed for the duration of the 2019 construction season.
On Thursday at about 8:30 a.m., two lanes will be closed on southbound I-75. Close to the end of the workday, two lanes of southbound I-75 traffic will be shifted to the right using the right shoulder as a travel lane.
On Friday at 9 a.m., crews will close the exit ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound Big Beaver Road, the right lane of northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road and the left lane at Coolidge Road.
Once the full traffic shift is put in place -- weather permitting -- two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction, with a temporary concrete barrier separating northbound and southbound traffic.
Project map:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.