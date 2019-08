A semi truck got stuck underneath an overpass Aug. 19, 2019, in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A semi truck got stuck Monday under a train tracks overpass on West Big Beaver Road in Bloomfield Township.

The overpass is near Kensington Road, between North Adams Road and Woodward Avenue.

The semi truck made it midway through before becoming wedged underneath the overpass.

It's unclear how long the lane will be blocked.

