South Boulevard closure extended to August in Troy, Rochester Hills

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County announced Thursday the closure of South Boulevard between Coolidge Highway and Adams Road will be extended into early August.

The road had been closed since Monday, having work crews replace the culvert. The RCOC said the culvert replacement was originally expected to be completed by Sunday, but the process has taken longer than anticipated.

Once the culvert replacement is complete in early August, the eastbound lanes of South Boulevard from Adams to Coolidge roads will remain closed for reconstruction for the duration of the project. Westbound South Boulevard will remain open to traffic.

Residential and business access is being maintained throughout the project.

