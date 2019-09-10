Southfield police: Woman killed in hit-and-run on 10 Mile Road

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on 10 Mile Road near Santa Barbara Street in Southfield.

Police said the driver did not stop after striking the pedestrian at about 5 a.m. Officers were investigating the scene Tuesday morning, shutting down part of the road.

Police have not released any other information on this deadly hit-and-run, but said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Contact the Southfield Police Department if you believe you witnessed anything.

Call: 248-796-5500

