State police: Shot fired during road rage crash on westbound I-94 near Brush Street

Shots were fired Sept. 28, 2018 after a road rage crash on I-94 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - At least one gunshot was fired Friday morning during a road rage incident on westbound I-94 near the Brush Street overpass in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said they received calls about 6:20 a.m. for a crash on westbound I-94. Callers reported a road rage incident after the crash.

One of the 911 callers was a driver involved who said another driver shot at his vehicle. State police troopers responded and arrested suspects. They also recovered the weapon.

No injuries were reported.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

Traffic on westbound I-94 was snarled near I-75.

