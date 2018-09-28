1 arrested, woman injured after road rage shooting leads to crash on I-94 in Detroit, police say

DETROIT - Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that took place on I-94 near the Brush Street overpass in Detroit.

The alleged incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Police said the drivers of a silver Kia and a black Jeep got into some type of road rage encounter.

The driver of the Kia pulled out a gun and shot at the driver of the Jeep, causing a crash, police said.

One person was taken into custody after the incident.

A female passenger in the Kia was injured in the crash, according to officials.

Nobody was hit by the bullet. Police said it struck the Jeep.

At least one gunshot was fired Sept. 28, 2018 after a road rage crash on I-94 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Michigan State Police investigators are interviewing the people involved to figure out more about what happened.

Investigators said they're surprised that people are still shooting at each other while driving on the freeway.

"We're seeing, you know -- I don't want to say silliness, but I guess it is silly," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "There's nothing that can happen on the road that you're driving to work for that is worth pointing a gun out a window and firing at somebody."

Police have to work with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to determine what charges might be filed in the case.

