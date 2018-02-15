State police target Ford, Telegraph roads for seat belt and distracted driving enforcement

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Michigan State Police announced Thursday troopers will be conducting seat belt and distracted driving enforcement near Ford and Telegraph roads.

Today the Special Enforcement Section will be in the area of Ford Road and Telegraph conducting seatbelt and distracted driving enforcement. If saving your life isn’t a good reason to wear a belt or focus on the road, maybe avoiding a ticket is. Drive Michigan Safely! pic.twitter.com/fuENhwY39o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 15, 2018

Driver inattention is the leading factor in most crashes and near-crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

Driving is a visual task and non-driving activities that draw the driver's eyes away from the roadway should always be avoided.

As of July 1, 2010, Michigan law prohibits texting while driving. For a first offense, motorists are fined $100. Subsequent offenses cost $200.

There are three main types of distraction, according to state police:

Visual - taking your eyes off the road

Manual - taking your hands off the wheel

Cognitive - taking your mind off of what you're doing

Distracting activities include:

Using a cell phone and/or texting

Eating and drinking

Talking to passengers

Grooming

Reading, including maps

Using a PDA or navigation system

Watching a video

Changing the radio station, CD, or MP3 player.

Focus on the task at hand - driving:

Get familiar with vehicle features and equipment before pulling out into traffic.

Preset radio stations, MP3 devices, and climate control.

Secure items that may move around when the car is in motion. Do not reach down or behind the seat to pick up items.

Do not text, access the Internet, watch videos, play video games, search MP3 devices, or use any other distracting technology while driving.

Avoid smoking, eating, drinking, and reading while driving.

Pull safely off the road and out of traffic to deal with children.

Do personal grooming at home-not in the vehicle.

Review maps and driving directions before hitting the road.

Monitor traffic conditions before engaging in activities that could divert attention away from driving.

Ask a passenger to help with activities that may be distracting.

If driving long distances, schedule regular stops, every 100 miles or two hours.

Travel at times when you are normally awake and stay overnight rather than driving straight through.

Avoid alcohol and medications that may make you drowsy.

